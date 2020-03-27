Downtrend Call Working As Indep Bank/Mich Stock Falls 43.4% (IBCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Indep Bank/Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) on February 25th, 2020 at $21.03. In approximately 1 month, Indep Bank/Mich has returned 43.41% as of today's recent price of $11.90.

Over the past year, Indep Bank/Mich has traded in a range of $9.19 to $23.93 and is now at $11.90, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 4.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Independent Bank Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. The Banks attract deposits and offer a variety of loans and financial services, including commercial and agricultural lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, and mortgage lending. Independent Bank operates in Michigan's lower peninsula.

