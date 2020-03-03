Downtrend Call Working As Indep Bank/Ma Stock Falls 11.8% (INDB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Indep Bank/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) on January 10th, 2020 at $81.07. In approximately 2 months, Indep Bank/Ma has returned 11.82% as of today's recent price of $71.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Indep Bank/Ma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.68 and a high of $87.64 and are now at $71.49, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Independent Bank Corp. of Rockland Massachusetts is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Bank offers deposits, loans, e-banking, trade finance, foreign exchange, and other banking services through a network of offices in Plymouth, Norfolk, Barnstable, and Bristol counties, Massachusetts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Indep Bank/Ma.

