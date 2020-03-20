Downtrend Call Working As Idacorp Inc Stock Falls 22.0% (IDA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) on February 26th, 2020 at $108.87. In approximately 3 weeks, Idacorp Inc has returned 22.04% as of today's recent price of $84.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Idacorp Inc have traded between a low of $80.73 and a high of $114.01 and are now at $84.88, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

IDACORP, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southern Idaho, eastern Oregon, northern Nevada, and Wyoming. IDACORP maintains electricity and natural gas marketing operations, as well as manages affordable housing projects and other real estate investments.

