Downtrend Call Working As Hyster-Yale Stock Falls 11.8% (HY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on December 19th, 2019 at $58.47. In approximately 2 months, Hyster-Yale has returned 11.81% as of today's recent price of $51.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Hyster-Yale share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.26 and a high of $76.24 and are now at $51.56, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets material handling equipment. The Company offers a wide variety of lift trucks, heavy-duty containers, and parts. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling serves customers globally.

