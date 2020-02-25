MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Downtrend Call Working As Hyster-Yale Stock Falls 11.8% (HY)

Written on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 1:45pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on December 19th, 2019 at $58.47. In approximately 2 months, Hyster-Yale has returned 11.81% as of today's recent price of $51.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Hyster-Yale share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.26 and a high of $76.24 and are now at $51.56, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets material handling equipment. The Company offers a wide variety of lift trucks, heavy-duty containers, and parts. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hyster-Yale.

Log in and add Hyster-Yale (HY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights hyster-yale

Ticker(s): HY

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.