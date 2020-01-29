Downtrend Call Working As Hurco Companies Stock Falls 9.7% (HURC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $35.56. In approximately 4 weeks, Hurco Companies has returned 9.73% as of today's recent price of $32.10.

Over the past year, Hurco Companies has traded in a range of $31.07 to $44.05 and is now at $32.10, 3% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 0.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hurco Companies, Inc. designs and produces interactive computer controls, software, and computerized machine systems for the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. The Company's customers include independent job shops and short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations. Hurco's products are sold in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

