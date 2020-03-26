Downtrend Call Working As Huntington Banc Stock Falls 41.3% (HBAN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) on January 24th, 2020 at $14.00. In approximately 2 months, Huntington Banc has returned 41.26% as of today's recent price of $8.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.85 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $8.22, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a multi-state bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust, brokerage, customized insurance service programs, and other financial products and services.

