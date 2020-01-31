Downtrend Call Working As Host Hotels & Re Stock Falls 5.8% (HST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) on January 10th, 2020 at $17.44. In approximately 3 weeks, Host Hotels & Re has returned 5.76% as of today's recent price of $16.43.

Host Hotels & Re share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.35 and a 52-week low of $15.51 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $16.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a real estate trust. The Trust which owns or holds controlling interests in upscale and luxury full-service hotel lodging properties in areas that include Washington, D.C., Toronto and Calgary, Canada, Mexico City, Mexico and Santiago, Chile, as well as Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Host Hotels & Re.

Log in and add Host Hotels & Re (HST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.