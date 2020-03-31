Downtrend Call Working As Hortonworks Inc Stock Falls 32.6% (HDP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) on October 2nd, 2018 at $21.78. In approximately 18 months, Hortonworks Inc has returned 32.60% as of today's recent price of $14.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Hortonworks Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.92 and a high of $14.88 and are now at $14.68, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Hortonworks, Inc. provides enterprise data platform. The Company offers open source platform which provides data management infrastructures including vital management, monitoring, metadata, and data integration services. Hortonworks serves customers worldwide.

