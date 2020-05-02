Downtrend Call Working As Hortonworks Inc Stock Falls 32.6% (HDP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) on October 2nd, 2018 at $21.78. In approximately 16 months, Hortonworks Inc has returned 32.60% as of today's recent price of $14.68.

Over the past year, Hortonworks Inc has traded in a range of $13.92 to $14.88 and is now at $14.68, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Hortonworks, Inc. provides enterprise data platform. The Company offers open source platform which provides data management infrastructures including vital management, monitoring, metadata, and data integration services. Hortonworks serves customers worldwide.

