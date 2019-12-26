Downtrend Call Working As Hortonworks Inc Stock Falls 32.6% (HDP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) on October 2nd, 2018 at $21.78. In approximately 15 months, Hortonworks Inc has returned 32.60% as of today's recent price of $14.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hortonworks Inc have traded between a low of $13.14 and a high of $14.88 and are now at $14.68, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hortonworks, Inc. provides enterprise data platform. The Company offers open source platform which provides data management infrastructures including vital management, monitoring, metadata, and data integration services. Hortonworks serves customers worldwide.

