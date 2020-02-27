Downtrend Call Working As Horizon Pharma P Stock Falls 2.4% (HZNP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on January 31st, 2020 at $34.73. In approximately 4 weeks, Horizon Pharma P has returned 2.45% as of today's recent price of $33.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Horizon Pharma P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.05 and a high of $39.10 and are now at $33.88, 69% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Horizon Pharma P.

Log in and add Horizon Pharma P (HZNP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.