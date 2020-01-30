Downtrend Call Working As Hollyfrontier Co Stock Falls 16.3% (HFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) on November 8th, 2019 at $53.91. In approximately 3 months, Hollyfrontier Co has returned 16.34% as of today's recent price of $45.10.

Hollyfrontier Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.88 and a 52-week low of $37.73 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $45.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

HollyFrontier Corporation, through its affiliates, refines, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products. The Company's refineries produce light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel which are marketed in the southwestern United States, northern Mexico, and Montana.

