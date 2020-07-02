Downtrend Call Working As Hewlett Packa Stock Falls 6.0% (HPE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hewlett Packa (NYSE:HPE) on November 27th, 2019 at $15.88. In approximately 2 months, Hewlett Packa has returned 6.05% as of today's recent price of $14.92.

Hewlett Packa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.59 and a 52-week low of $12.52 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $14.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides information technology solutions. The Company offers enterprise security, analytics and data management, applications development and testing, data center care, cloud consulting, and business process services. Hewlett Packard Enterprise serves customers worldwide.

