Downtrend Call Working As Hess Corp Stock Falls 41.3% (HES)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on February 26th, 2020 at $57.03. In approximately 3 weeks, Hess Corp has returned 41.33% as of today's recent price of $33.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Hess Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.60 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $31.04, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hess Corporation operates as a global independent energy company. The Company focuses on the exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase, and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Hess manages production operations around the world.

