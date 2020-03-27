Downtrend Call Working As Heska Corp Stock Falls 39.3% (HSKA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) on February 27th, 2020 at $96.07. In approximately 4 weeks, Heska Corp has returned 39.32% as of today's recent price of $58.29.

Heska Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.90 and a 52-week low of $50.22 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $58.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Heska Corporation discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets companion animal health products, primarily for dogs, cats, and horses. The Company also offers diagnostic and patient monitoring equipment, as well as diagnostic laboratory products in the United States and Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Heska Corp.

