Downtrend Call Working As Heron Therapeuti Stock Falls 47.9% (HRTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX) on February 18th, 2020 at $20.76. In approximately 1 month, Heron Therapeuti has returned 47.88% as of today's recent price of $10.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heron Therapeuti have traded between a low of $9.60 and a high of $26.81 and are now at $10.89, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 5.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers proprietary biochronomer drug delivery technology which is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of injectable pharmaceuticals, as well as focuses on identifying current therapies with the potential to be reformulated.

