Downtrend Call Working As Heron Therapeuti Stock Falls 11.8% (HRTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX) on February 18th, 2020 at $20.76. In approximately 2 weeks, Heron Therapeuti has returned 11.85% as of today's recent price of $18.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Heron Therapeuti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.68 and a high of $28.65 and are now at $18.30, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers proprietary biochronomer drug delivery technology which is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of injectable pharmaceuticals, as well as focuses on identifying current therapies with the potential to be reformulated.

