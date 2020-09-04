Downtrend Call Working As Heritage Finl Stock Falls 25.1% (HFWA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA) on January 22nd, 2020 at $27.29. In approximately 3 months, Heritage Finl has returned 25.14% as of today's recent price of $20.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heritage Finl have traded between a low of $17.07 and a high of $31.77 and are now at $20.43, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heritage Financial Corporation of Washington is the holding company for Heritage Bank and Central Valley Bank. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage operates in the south Puget Sound region of Washington State, while Central Valley operates in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, Washington.

