Downtrend Call Working As Hd Supply Holdin Stock Falls 31.6% (HDS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hd Supply Holdin (NASDAQ:HDS) on February 27th, 2020 at $39.70. In approximately 1 month, Hd Supply Holdin has returned 31.59% as of today's recent price of $27.16.

Hd Supply Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.13 and a 52-week low of $21.69 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $27.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial distributor of products specializing in maintenance, repair & operations, infrastructure & power, and specialty construction.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hd Supply Holdin.

