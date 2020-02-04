Downtrend Call Working As Haynes Intl Inc Stock Falls 26.6% (HAYN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) on February 24th, 2020 at $27.26. In approximately 1 month, Haynes Intl Inc has returned 26.63% as of today's recent price of $20.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Haynes Intl Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.61 and a high of $39.04 and are now at $20.00, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Haynes Intl Inc.

Log in and add Haynes Intl Inc (HAYN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.