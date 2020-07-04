Downtrend Call Working As Hanesbrands Inc Stock Falls 41.9% (HBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) on January 10th, 2020 at $13.84. In approximately 3 months, Hanesbrands Inc has returned 41.93% as of today's recent price of $8.04.

Hanesbrands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.10 and a 52-week low of $6.96 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $8.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

Hanesbrands, Inc. manufactures apparels and clothing products. The Company produces underwear, t-shirts, sport shirts, socks, bras, thermals, sweatshirts, sleepwear, and shoes for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands serves clients in the State of North Carolina.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hanesbrands Inc.

