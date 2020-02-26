Downtrend Call Working As Hallmark Finl Stock Falls 6.9% (HALL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hallmark Finl (NASDAQ:HALL) on December 24th, 2019 at $17.36. In approximately 2 months, Hallmark Finl has returned 6.85% as of today's recent price of $16.17.

Hallmark Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.30 and a 52-week low of $9.65 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $16.17 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a diversified property/casualty insurance group that serves businesses and individuals in specialty and niche markets. The Company offers products that include standard commercial insurance, specialty commercial insurance, and personal insurance.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hallmark Finl.

Log in and add Hallmark Finl (HALL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.