Downtrend Call Working As Hallmark Finl Stock Falls 29.6% (HALL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hallmark Finl (NASDAQ:HALL) on December 24th, 2019 at $17.36. In approximately 2 months, Hallmark Finl has returned 29.55% as of today's recent price of $12.23.

Over the past year, Hallmark Finl has traded in a range of $9.74 to $20.30 and is now at $12.23, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a diversified property/casualty insurance group that serves businesses and individuals in specialty and niche markets. The Company offers products that include standard commercial insurance, specialty commercial insurance, and personal insurance.

