Downtrend Call Working As Halliburton Co Stock Falls 71.1% (HAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) on January 27th, 2020 at $22.26. In approximately 2 months, Halliburton Co has returned 71.06% as of today's recent price of $6.44.

Over the past year, Halliburton Cohas traded in a range of $5.80 to $32.30 and are now at $6.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

Halliburton Company provides energy and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The Company offers services and products and integrated solutions to customers in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Halliburton Co.

Log in and add Halliburton Co (HAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.