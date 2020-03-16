Downtrend Call Working As Guess? Inc Stock Falls 64.3% (GES)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) on February 24th, 2020 at $19.76. In approximately 3 weeks, Guess? Inc has returned 64.27% as of today's recent price of $7.06.

Over the past year, Guess? Inchas traded in a range of $7.04 to $23.58 and are now at $7.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 5.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses a collection of casual apparel, accessories, and related consumer products. The Company's apparel for men, women, and girls are marketed under branded names. Guess? provides full collections of denim and cotton clothing and has granted licenses to manufacture complementary products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Guess? Inc.

Log in and add Guess? Inc (GES) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.