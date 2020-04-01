Downtrend Call Working As Griffon Corp Stock Falls -0.6% (GFF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF) on December 13th, 2019 at $20.15. In approximately 3 weeks, Griffon Corp has returned 0.60% as of today's recent price of $20.27.

Over the past year, Griffon Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $25.50 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

Griffon Corporation manufactures building products, specialty plastic films, and electronic information and communication systems. The Company's products include garage doors, materials for disposable diapers, disposable health care products, sensor systems, and information and command and control systems. Griffon sells its products in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Griffon Corp.

Log in and add Griffon Corp (GFF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.