Downtrend Call Working As Greenlight Cap-A Stock Falls 35.6% (GLRE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Greenlight Cap-A (NASDAQ:GLRE) on January 29th, 2020 at $9.46. In approximately 2 months, Greenlight Cap-A has returned 35.59% as of today's recent price of $6.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Greenlight Cap-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.60 and are now at $6.09, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 5.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. provides reinsurance underwriting services. The Company offers property and casualty reinsurance products and services. Greenlight Capital Re serves customers in Ireland and Cayman Islands.

