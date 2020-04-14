Downtrend Call Working As Green Bancorp In Stock Falls 4.0% (GNBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Green Bancorp In (NASDAQ:GNBC) on December 17th, 2018 at $17.85. In approximately 16 months, Green Bancorp In has returned 3.95% as of today's recent price of $17.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Green Bancorp In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.06 and a high of $17.35 and are now at $17.14, 0% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as thrift and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, insurance, payment protection, phone banking, bill pay, and merchant services. Green Bancorp serves clients in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Green Bancorp In.

