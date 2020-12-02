Downtrend Call Working As Great Southn Ban Stock Falls 4.1% (GSBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Southn Ban (NASDAQ:GSBC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $60.73. In approximately 3 weeks, Great Southn Ban has returned 4.09% as of today's recent price of $58.25.

Great Southn Ban share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.48 and a 52-week low of $51.11 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $58.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Southern Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and originates real estate, commercial real estate, commercial business, consumer, and construction loans through a network of offices in southwest and central Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp also offers insurance, appraisal, travel, discount brokerage, and related services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Great Southn Ban.

