Downtrend Call Working As Great Lakes Dred Stock Falls 22.7% (GLDD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD) on February 11th, 2020 at $10.46. In approximately 3 months, Great Lakes Dred has returned 22.66% as of today's recent price of $8.09.

Over the past year, Great Lakes Dred has traded in a range of $6.75 to $11.94 and is now at $8.09, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 3.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation offers marine services. The Company deepens and maintains waterways, shipping channels, ports; creates and maintains beaches; excavates harbors, build docks, terminals, piers; restores aquatic and wetland habitats; excavates pipeline, cable, and tunnel trenches.

