Downtrend Call Working As Gray Television Stock Falls 31.5% (GTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) on February 24th, 2020 at $19.50. In approximately 2 weeks, Gray Television has returned 31.49% as of today's recent price of $13.36.

Gray Television share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.31 and the current low of $12.70 and are currently at $13.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Gray Television, Inc. operates television stations. The Company operates in the southern, midwestern, and southwestern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Gray Television.

Log in and add Gray Television (GTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.