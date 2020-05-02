Downtrend Call Working As Gladstone Commer Stock Falls 1.6% (GOOD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gladstone Commer (NASDAQ:GOOD) on December 20th, 2019 at $21.94. In approximately 2 months, Gladstone Commer has returned 1.60% as of today's recent price of $21.59.

Gladstone Commer share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and a 52-week low of $19.82 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $21.64 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation was created to invest in and own net leased industrial and commercial real estate property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is actively seeking and evaluating properties for potential acquisition and mortgage financing.

