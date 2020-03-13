Downtrend Call Working As Garmin Ltd Stock Falls 20.7% (GRMN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) on February 26th, 2020 at $91.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Garmin Ltd has returned 20.72% as of today's recent price of $72.88.

Garmin Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.58 and the current low of $73.11 and are currently at $73.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Garmin Ltd.

