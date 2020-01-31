Downtrend Call Working As Gannett Co Inc Stock Falls 4.9% (GCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) on November 20th, 2019 at $6.57. In approximately 2 months, Gannett Co Inc has returned 4.95% as of today's recent price of $6.25.

Over the past year, Gannett Co Inc has traded in a range of $5.69 to $11.87 and is now at $6.25, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing company. The Company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications. Gannett serves customers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

