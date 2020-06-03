Downtrend Call Working As Fresh Del Monte Stock Falls 12.6% (FDP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP) on January 30th, 2020 at $31.55. In approximately 1 month, Fresh Del Monte has returned 12.55% as of today's recent price of $27.59.

Over the past year, Fresh Del Monte has traded in a range of $22.98 to $38.79 and is now at $27.59, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. produces and markets bananas, pineapples, deciduous fruit, melons, and other fresh produce and non-produce items. The Company grows, distributes, transports, and markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fresh Del Monte.

