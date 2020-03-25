Downtrend Call Working As Franklin Covey Stock Falls 54.8% (FC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) on February 28th, 2020 at $31.84. In approximately 4 weeks, Franklin Covey has returned 54.77% as of today's recent price of $14.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Covey have traded between a low of $13.05 and a high of $41.71 and are now at $14.11, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Franklin Covey Co. provides consulting, seminars, educational materials, publications, and products designed to make individuals and organizations more effective. The Company's offerings include a time and life management system, and business communications training.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Franklin Covey.

