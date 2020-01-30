Downtrend Call Working As Franklin Covey Stock Falls 12.4% (FC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) on December 13th, 2019 at $35.53. In approximately 2 months, Franklin Covey has returned 12.40% as of today's recent price of $31.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Covey have traded between a low of $23.25 and a high of $41.71 and are now at $31.12, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Franklin Covey Co. provides consulting, seminars, educational materials, publications, and products designed to make individuals and organizations more effective. The Company's offerings include a time and life management system, and business communications training.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Franklin Covey.

Log in and add Franklin Covey (FC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.