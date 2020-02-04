Downtrend Call Working As Forrester Resear Stock Falls 32.1% (FORR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Forrester Resear (NASDAQ:FORR) on February 26th, 2020 at $37.81. In approximately 1 month, Forrester Resear has returned 32.06% as of today's recent price of $25.69.

Over the past year, Forrester Resear has traded in a range of $22.45 to $51.75 and is now at $25.69, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Forrester Research, Inc. is an independent research firm that analyzes the future of technology change and its impact on businesses, consumers, and society. The Company's research products include internet commerce, corporate technology, and technographics data and analysis. Forrester advisory services include partnership programs, web site review, and strategy workshops.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Forrester Resear.

Log in and add Forrester Resear (FORR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.