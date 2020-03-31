Downtrend Call Working As Fnb Corp Stock Falls 37.8% (FNB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) on February 24th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 1 month, Fnb Corp has returned 37.83% as of today's recent price of $7.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Fnb Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.05 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $7.24, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

