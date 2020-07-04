Downtrend Call Working As Fnb Corp Stock Falls 33.5% (FNB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) on February 24th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 1 month, Fnb Corp has returned 33.45% as of today's recent price of $7.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnb Corp have traded between a low of $5.05 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $7.60, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 5.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

