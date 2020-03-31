MySmarTrend
Downtrend Call Working As Flushing Finl Stock Falls 36.5% (FFIC)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:10am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flushing Finl (NASDAQ:FFIC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.46. In approximately 2 months, Flushing Finl has returned 36.51% as of today's recent price of $12.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flushing Finl have traded between a low of $8.86 and a high of $23.23 and are now at $13.29, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 2.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank, FSB. The Bank attracts deposits and originates and purchases one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, and multi-family property loans. Flushing Bank operates in New York City and Nassau County, New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Flushing Finl.

Log in and add Flushing Finl (FFIC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

