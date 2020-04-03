Downtrend Call Working As Flagstar Bancorp Stock Falls 9.9% (FBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) on January 28th, 2020 at $36.56. In approximately 1 month, Flagstar Bancorp has returned 9.90% as of today's recent price of $32.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flagstar Bancorp have traded between a low of $30.62 and a high of $39.31 and are now at $32.94, which is 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates or acquires residential mortgage loans. Flagstar also originates consumer, commercial real estate, and non-real estate commercial loans and it operates predominantly in Michigan and Indiana, as well as throughout the United States.

