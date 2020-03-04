Downtrend Call Working As Flagstar Bancorp Stock Falls 50.8% (FBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) on January 28th, 2020 at $36.56. In approximately 2 months, Flagstar Bancorp has returned 50.85% as of today's recent price of $17.97.

Flagstar Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.31 and a 52-week low of $16.76 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $17.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 4.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates or acquires residential mortgage loans. Flagstar also originates consumer, commercial real estate, and non-real estate commercial loans and it operates predominantly in Michigan and Indiana, as well as throughout the United States.

