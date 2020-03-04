Downtrend Call Working As First Republic B Stock Falls 23.3% (FRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) on February 26th, 2020 at $109.41. In approximately 1 month, First Republic B has returned 23.26% as of today's recent price of $83.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Republic B have traded between a low of $70.06 and a high of $122.34 and are now at $82.64, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

First Republic Bank and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management in urban, coastal markets in the U.S. First Republic delivers relationship-based service by providing a single point of contact for all of its services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Republic B.

