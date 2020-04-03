Downtrend Call Working As First Fin Banksh Stock Falls 74.8% (FFIN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) on May 29th, 2019 at $117.27. In approximately 9 months, First Fin Banksh has returned 74.77% as of today's recent price of $29.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Fin Banksh have traded between a low of $28.18 and a high of $129.48 and are now at $29.59, which is 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 3.5%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates several banks located in Texas. The Banks accept deposits, originate loans, transmit funds, and perform other banking services.

