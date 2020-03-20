MySmarTrend
Downtrend Call Working As Fireeye Inc Stock Falls 32.9% (FEYE)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:45pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) on January 27th, 2020 at $15.73. In approximately 2 months, Fireeye Inc has returned 32.90% as of today's recent price of $10.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Fireeye Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.54 and a high of $18.08 and are now at $10.55, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

FireEye, Inc. provides malware protection systems and network threat prevention solutions. The Company offers web, email, and file security, as well as malware analysis. FireEye serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fireeye Inc.

