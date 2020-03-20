Downtrend Call Working As Fibrogen Inc Stock Falls 38.4% (FGEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fibrogen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) on December 31st, 2019 at $43.41. In approximately 3 months, Fibrogen Inc has returned 38.36% as of today's recent price of $26.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Fibrogen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.65 and a high of $57.10 and are now at $26.76, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 3.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

FibroGen, Inc. operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. The Company has a global approach to the development and commercialization of its products.

