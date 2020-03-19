Downtrend Call Working As Fed Realty Invs Stock Falls 41.8% (FRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) on November 1st, 2019 at $134.68. In approximately 5 months, Fed Realty Invs has returned 41.78% as of today's recent price of $78.41.

Over the past year, Fed Realty Invshas traded in a range of $69.40 to $141.35 and are now at $78.41. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers. Federal Realty Investment Trust serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fed Realty Invs.

Log in and add Fed Realty Invs (FRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.