Downtrend Call Working As Farmer Bros Co Stock Falls 41.8% (FARM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) on February 28th, 2020 at $11.89. In approximately 1 month, Farmer Bros Co has returned 41.80% as of today's recent price of $6.92.

Farmer Bros Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.96 and a 52-week low of $5.94 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $6.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Farmer Bros. Co. operates as a coffee foodservice company. The Company roasts, packages, and distributes coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores, and fast food outlets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Farmer Bros Co.

