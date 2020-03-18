Downtrend Call Working As Facebook Inc-A Stock Falls 30.8% (FB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) on January 30th, 2020 at $208.09. In approximately 2 months, Facebook Inc-A has returned 30.80% as of today's recent price of $144.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $140.22 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $148.97. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Facebook, Inc. operates a social networking website. The Company website allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Facebook Inc-A.

